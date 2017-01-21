These Aerial Views of Women’s Marches From Across the Globe Are Breathtaking

It’s going to be impossible to gauge exactly how many people showed up for the hundreds of women’s marches that were held across the world on Saturday. But aerials views shared to social media help grasp just how expansive the protest efforts were.

What began as a simple Facebook invitation to protest the election of president Donald Trump turned into a global movement on Saturday, as millions of women (and men) across the world took to the streets in solidarity.

Their signature event was the Women’s March on Washington, D.C., where than 500,000 people were expected to participate. The crowd was breathtaking —and appeared to much larger than the crowd who gathered for Trump’s inauguration the day before.

The Women’s March:

Trump’s Inauguration:

Here are a collection of aerial shots (and side-by-sides) from the march in Washington D.C.:

Aerial view of yesterday's inauguration vs aerial view of today's Women's March. pic.twitter.com/dVVzxwKLci — Kingdome Turf (@KingdomeTurf) January 21, 2017

Let's March Nasty Women. Shady Grove metro stop. We are not even near the city yet! #WomensMarch #nastywomen pic.twitter.com/3yJjWGEJNO — Frankie (@livetowonder) January 21, 2017

Sister marches also took place throughout the 50 states across the country, from Chicago, to New York, to Seattle — where local police reported 3 miles of people took to the streets from Judkins Park to the Seattle Center.

In Chicago, organizers canceled the march portion of their event for safety reasons after the overflow crowd reached an estimated 150,000. In New York, tens of thousands converged on Trump’s home at the glittering Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

More than 600 “sister marches” were planned around the world. Organizers estimated 3 million people would march worldwide, according to the Associated Press.

Here was Denver:

Boston:

Aerial footage shows crowds gathered for Women's March in Boston, MA https://t.co/MIVYbJqJrQ pic.twitter.com/OZhbIgLSoY — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2017

Chicago:

#BREAKING: #WomensMarchCHI organizers say streets are so flooded they cannot march. Sky5 is live over the scene: https://t.co/kSfjePu37v pic.twitter.com/rtRd5ZLOhl — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) January 21, 2017

An aerial view of the Chicago #WomensMarch right now (+150k people). pic.twitter.com/0OufEmSWU2 — Zach Stafford (@ZachStafford) January 21, 2017

Minneapolis-Saint Paul:

St. Louis:

The #WomensMarch in downtown St. Louis! This is what democracy looks like. pic.twitter.com/mzb5xMZUKC — Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) January 21, 2017

Los Angeles:

Aerial shot shows demonstrators gathered for Women's March in Los Angeles https://t.co/MIVYbJqJrQ pic.twitter.com/CikI7AIJp1 — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2017

Thousands Gather in Pershing Square for Women’s March Los Angeles https://t.co/foEt28KIdz pic.twitter.com/NyTJqmsrWF — Los Angeles Daily (@DailyLosAngeles) January 21, 2017

This is a small fraction of the #womensmarch in Los Angeles right now. pic.twitter.com/CW4Vyj2LCm — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 21, 2017

St. Petersburg:

#WomensMarch in St Pete FL! 17k+ expected but I think we're way higher than that! pic.twitter.com/jRhcg7MqJG — Sabrina (@sabrina_hughes) January 21, 2017

Memphis:

Raleigh:

Louisville:

And New York City:

Never, ever seen a crowd like this in New York City. pic.twitter.com/n6uJGxkeBJ — Barbara Demick (@BarbaraDemick) January 21, 2017

There were global protests across the seven contents too — including throughout Canada, Paris Scotland and Cairo, Egypt.

View from The Eiffel Tower of the 'Women's March' in Paris, France. Credit: @nature_seen pic.twitter.com/BrStMiaiq2 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 21, 2017

At least one person wasn’t swayed by all the stunning crowds gathered — Brad Parscale, the former digital director for the president’s campaign.

MEDIA we get it. More people showed up for other events. Trump supporters are everyday Americans, $1000/day in D.C. is no joke. #elitists — Brad Parscale (@parscale) January 21, 2017

“MEDIA we get it,” he wrote on Twitter. “More people showed up for other events. Trump supporters are everyday Americans, $1000/day in D.C. is no joke. #elitists.”

Trump himself addressed the reports of attendees when he made an appearance at the CIA on Saturday. The president wrongly claimed that 1.5 million people showed up to his inauguration (reports initially claimed that they expected 800,000 to show up to the inauguration) and photos, videos and reports from the scene showed that the number was far below that. He also wrongly claimed that the crowd reached back to the Washington Monument, which was quickly debunked by photos from the event.