The Time Has Come: Moving Vans Spotted Outside the Obama Family’s New D.C. Home

It’s moving day for the Obama family!

Well, for their stuff, anyway.

With just three days to go until President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, movers were spotted Tuesday hauling boxes and furniture off of two big trucks and into the new D.C. digs of Barack, Michelle, Malia and Sasha Obama.

The family, of course, spent the past eight years in office in the White House, where their personal belongings in the private quarters were rarely seen by the public (except when photos of the upstairs residence were published in a spread in Architectural Digest last December). Looky-loos passing through the Obamas’ new northwest D.C. neighborhood on Tuesday couldn’t get any better sense of the (soon-to-be-former) first family’s style, because all of the furniture being moved was neatly shrouded in opaque plastic sheeting.

Starting at noon on Friday, when Trump is sworn in as Obama’s successor, “home” for the family of four will be Washington’s tony Kalorama neighborhood, where they are renting a nine-bedroom mansion owned by Joe Lockhart, the former White House Press Secretary under President Bill Clinton. (Lockhart moved to New York City last year to take a job with the NFL.)

But before they start unpacking their things and settling in, the Obamas will make an inauguration-day escape to Palm Springs, Calif., White House press secretary Josh Earnest announced on Tuesday in his final press briefing.

“He and his family have enjoyed the time they spent there in the past, and they’re looking forward to traveling there on Friday,” Earnest added.

The president has long said he wants to go someplace warm after sitting on the Capitol steps to watch Trump take the oath of office. So, as is customary, the Obamas, at the close of Friday’s ceremony, will exit the East front of the Capitol and board a Marine helicopter that will take them to Andrews AFB and their final flight aboard a presidential jet that will no longer be designated Air Force One.

When the family returns to Washington, they won’t be far from the new administration: Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who will be a senior adviser in Trump’s White House, have already moved in a few blocks away.