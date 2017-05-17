The Rock Is Leading President Trump in 2020 Election Polls

Donald Trump‘s surprise 2016 victory could pave the way for a different celebrity president in 2020 — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

According to a new national poll from Public Policy Polling, PEOPLE’s 2016 Sexiest Man Alive would lead Trump 42 to 37 in a prospective match-up in 2020. Not only that, but the wrestler-turned-actor would have the support of 15 percent of Americans who voted for Trump in 2016.

According to the survey, 36 percent of voters see Johnson favorably, while 13 percent hold a negative view of him. Both Democrats (38/15) and Republicans (31/17) view Johnson positively, although 50 percent of voters have no opinion of him either way.

The Baywatch star and 45-year-old father of two has hinted at a potential presidential run in the past, most recently in a GQ interview published last week.

“I think that it’s a real possibility,” he told GQ.

“A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” Johnson added of chatter that he could be a viable candidate for president. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant — ‘We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!’ ”

Asked by PEOPLE if he might become the first Sexiest Man Alive to be elected president, he winked and said, “If I were a betting man, which I’m not — I would say yes.”