ThanksDonald: Trump Is Teased for Thanking Himself on Twitter

The #ThanksObama meme is on its way out, and now, thanks to a new tweet from President-elect Donald Trump himself, we have #ThanksDonald.

Trump took to Twitter late Tuesday night to give himself props for a recent surge in the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index. The index, which is used to gauge consumers’ assessment of current conditions, jumped to 113.7 in December, the highest level it’s reached since 2001, according to Bloomberg and the Associated Press.

Trump congratulated himself for the 15-year high in consumer confidence, concluding his tweet with a “Thanks Donald!”

It wasn’t long before #ThanksDonald began trending on Twitter Tuesday night and into Wednesday, with many users sarcastically thanking Trump for everything from cereal sales to another oxygen-filled day.

The U.S. Consumer Confidence Index for December surged nearly four points to 113.7, THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN MORE THAN 15 YEARS! Thanks Donald! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

The Sun has surged to the TREMENDOUS age of 4.6 BILLION years old, THE HIGHEST AGE IN THE HISTORY OF THE SUN! #ThanksDonald — Dan (@godlessinCA) December 28, 2016

I bought a box of Cocoa Puffs AND IT WAS 1/2 OFF BECAUSE I HAD A COUPON! Thanks Donald!#thanksdonald — Guy Umbright (@gumbright) December 28, 2016

knowing Trump he probably didn't even say you're welcome to himself. Sad! #ThanksDonald — Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) December 28, 2016

Coffee creamer is free with a purchase of coffee at the gas station. #ThanksDonald — Lara Thomas (@LaraThomasOnAir) December 28, 2016

Still can't believe the Cubs won the World Series from a 3-1 deficit. #ThanksDonald — Robert Trevino (@iamrobtrev) December 28, 2016

There's potential that #ThanksDonald may eclipse #ThanksObama for pure levels of snark. — The Democrat Machine (@DemocratMachine) December 28, 2016

