ThanksDonald: Trump Is Teased for Thanking Himself on Twitter

The #ThanksObama meme is on its way out, and now, thanks to a new tweet from President-elect Donald Trump himself, we have #ThanksDonald.
Trump took to Twitter late Tuesday night to give himself props for a recent surge in the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index. The index, which is used to gauge consumers’ assessment of current conditions, jumped to 113.7 in December, the highest level it’s reached since 2001, according to Bloomberg and the Associated Press.
Trump congratulated himself for the 15-year high in consumer confidence, concluding his tweet with a “Thanks Donald!”
It wasn’t long before #ThanksDonald began trending on Twitter Tuesday night and into Wednesday, with many users sarcastically thanking Trump for everything from cereal sales to another oxygen-filled day.
As the #ThanksDonald tweets continued to flow, one Twitter user wrote: “There’s potential that #ThanksDonald may eclipse #ThanksObama for pure levels of snark.”