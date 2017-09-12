Whoops.

Ted Cruz was the subject of Twitter fodder on Tuesday morning after reportedly liking a pornography video from his official account.

Though the like has since been removed, numerous users screengrabbed a photo of the likes of the onetime GOP presidential frontrunner’s page. The video in question was shared initially by an account called @SexuallPosts.

Well done @TedCruz using the power of "like" to illustrate the evils of porn #Weiner pic.twitter.com/SQDPh1cRTp — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 12, 2017

“The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter,” Cruz’s Senior Communications Director Catherine Frazier said in a statement posted to Twitter in the early a.m. hours, Tuesday.

The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter — Catherine Frazier (@catblackfrazier) September 12, 2017

It was too little, to late though. Users social media had a field day with the “like,” poking fun at the Texas senator with memes, jokes and more.

“Later today, Ted Cruz is going to say he got hacked. I’d believe him, because as the Zodiac Killer he knows a thing or two about hacking,” joked Alex Zalben, referencing an Internet meme that surfaced during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Later today, Ted Cruz is going to say he got hacked. I'd believe him, because as the Zodiac Killer he knows a thing or two about hacking. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) September 12, 2017

Joked author Molly Knight, “In divisive times like these it gives me great comfort that all Americans can join together to make fun of Ted Cruz.”

In divisive times like these it gives me great comfort that all Americans can join together to make fun of Ted Cruz. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz is fave'ing his conscience. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 12, 2017

This is the night that Ted Cruz became president. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz's staff reported Ted Cruz to Twitter?#BusTED https://t.co/Qej322ubUg — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 12, 2017

Me waiting for Ted Cruz to respond to this drama pic.twitter.com/Iy4BBHpyY6 — Matthew D'Ambrosio™ (@drmattdambrosio) September 12, 2017

Heidi Cruz, tomorrow: Ted Cruz can't come to the phone right now…why? Oh, because he's dead. #TedCruz pic.twitter.com/OyiQF48Ka3 — Kayla (@Kayla_H_18) September 12, 2017

For the first time in history, people eagerly awaiting what Ted Cruz has to say. pic.twitter.com/Pu9uGL5sHU — Mandrew (@mrandrewworrell) September 12, 2017

Idk why, but Ted Cruz looking for porn on Twitter instead of an actual porn site is the most Ted Cruz thing I've ever heard. — Austin Greis (@Draco_Mouth_Toy) September 12, 2017

I suppose we all have our own ways of remembering 9/11, but I was taken aback by Ted Cruz's approach. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz did what now? — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) September 12, 2017

if you either are ted cruz's intern who is about to get fired over the porn fav or know who it is pls email me ty ashley_feinberg@wired.com — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 12, 2017

somewhere in texas mcmansion, ted cruz is sleeping, blissfully unaware of the maelstrom of horror that awaits him in the morning — KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) September 12, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Ted Cruz Awkwardly Shuffles Off Stage After Speech Is Cut Short

Coincidentally, Cruz has spent part of his political career fighting against the sex industry. In a 2007, he penned a court brief to defend a Texas state law that banned the sale of sex toys, according to the Associated Press. Cruz argued that individuals had no legal right to use such toys – even in their own homes.