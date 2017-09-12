Whoops.
Ted Cruz was the subject of Twitter fodder on Tuesday morning after reportedly liking a pornography video from his official account.
Though the like has since been removed, numerous users screengrabbed a photo of the likes of the onetime GOP presidential frontrunner’s page. The video in question was shared initially by an account called @SexuallPosts.
“The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter,” Cruz’s Senior Communications Director Catherine Frazier said in a statement posted to Twitter in the early a.m. hours, Tuesday.
It was too little, to late though. Users social media had a field day with the “like,” poking fun at the Texas senator with memes, jokes and more.
“Later today, Ted Cruz is going to say he got hacked. I’d believe him, because as the Zodiac Killer he knows a thing or two about hacking,” joked Alex Zalben, referencing an Internet meme that surfaced during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Joked author Molly Knight, “In divisive times like these it gives me great comfort that all Americans can join together to make fun of Ted Cruz.”
RELATED VIDEO: Ted Cruz Awkwardly Shuffles Off Stage After Speech Is Cut Short
Coincidentally, Cruz has spent part of his political career fighting against the sex industry. In a 2007, he penned a court brief to defend a Texas state law that banned the sale of sex toys, according to the Associated Press. Cruz argued that individuals had no legal right to use such toys – even in their own homes.