It wasn’t me!

Ted Cruz was quick to address the internet frenzy ignited over his Twitter “like” of a porn video Tuesday, telling reporters that a staffer – not he – was to blame.

“There are a number of people on the team who have access on the account. It appears that someone inadvertently hit the “like” button,” Cruz said, according to Politico. “When we discovered the post, which was I guess an hour or two later, we pulled it down.”

The Texas senator further called the incident “a staffing issue,” continuing, “And it was inadvertent, it was a mistake. It was not a deliberate act. We’re dealing with internally, but it was a mistake. It was not malicious.”

Cruz wouldn’t conclusively say whether or not the staff member’s access to his official Twitter account would be blocked, noting only that it’s “still being discussed.”

Though the “like” was taken back, numerous users screengrabbed a photo of the onetime GOP presidential nominee’s page. The video in question was shared initially by an account called @SexuallPosts.

Well done @TedCruz using the power of "like" to illustrate the evils of porn #Weiner pic.twitter.com/SQDPh1cRTp — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 12, 2017

Cruz’s Senior Communications Director Catherine Frazier first addressed the incident in a statement posted to Twitter in the early a.m. hours Tuesday.

“The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter,” she said.