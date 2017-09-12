See JFK and Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg on Her Wedding Day

Tatiana Schlossberg became the first of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis‘s three grandchildren to tie the knot when she married fellow Yale graduate George Moran last Saturday.

Now, we get a first glimpse of the bride and groom in their wedding attire.

The John F. Kennedy Library and Museum shared two photos of the couple on their wedding day, simply captioning the shots “congratulations to President Kennedy’s granddaughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, and George Moran who were married over the weekend.”

The pair swapped “I do’s” on the bride’s family’s estate on Martha’s Vineyard, almost exactly 64 years after her famous grandparents married in a lavish ceremony.

The 27-year-old is Caroline Kennedy’s middle child with husband Edwin Schlossberg, who is an artist and founder of interactive design firm ESI Design. Her siblings include older sister (and Jackie Onassis look-alike) Rose, 28, and younger brother Jack, 24, who also attended Yale.

Tatiana previously worked at the The New York Times where she was a reporter covering climate change and the environment for the paper’s Science section. The couple announced their wedding in the Times on Sunday.

Moran — who hails from Greenwich, Connecticut — is currently a 4th year medical student at Columbia.