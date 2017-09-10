PEOPLE Explains: Who Is Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg? All About JFK and Jackie’s Newly Married Granddaughter

Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg — the younger daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Ed Schlossberg — said her “I do’s” on Saturday, marrying longtime boyfriend George Moran in a private ceremony.

The 27-year-old brunette’s nuptials is the latest in the long line of legendary Kennedy family weddings, and comes nearly 64 years to the day that her grandparents — former president John F. Kennedy and former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis — walked down the aisle.

Here are 5 things to know about Tatiana:

1. Like her siblings, she grew up out of the public eye

One might think that growing up in one of the nation’s most famous families would expose Tatiana to an onslaught of media attention at an early age. But like her older sister, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, 29, and her younger brother, John “Jack” Kennedy Schlossberg, 24, Tatiana had a relatively quiet childhood outside of the limelight.

Raised in New York City’s Upper East Side, she was largely left alone by the photographers that followed her uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. from the day he was born — allowing Tatiana to focus on her family life and academics.

Perhaps that explains why the family of five are all so close, often goofing off together as seen in photos posted to Jack’s Instagram.

Love our packs, love each other to pieces @roryflynnboyle A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno) on Jul 20, 2016 at 6:59am PDT

2. She had a great education

Being a child in the Big Apple gave Tatiana access to two of the city’s most elite private schools: the all-girls Brearley School, which she attended with sister Rose, and The Trinity School, from which she graduated in 2008.

After that, Tatiana attended Yale University (brother Jack followed her there, while Rose opted for Harvard), graduating in 2012 with a B.A. in History. Grad school followed, with Tatiana getting a master’s degree in history from Oxford University in 2014.

3. She’s a former environmental reporter for The New York Times

Up until July, Schlossberg worked as a journalist covering climate change and the environment for The New York Times‘ Science section.

The writer began her tenure at The Times as an intern in 2014, later writing the popular morning column ‘New York Today,’ and covered New York City and beyond for the Metro section.

Prior to The Times, Schlossberg had gigs at the Yale Herald (where she mostly wrote first-person arts and entertainment stories, and later served as the paper’s editor-in-chief) and New Jersey’s Bergen Record (where she covered crime).

4. She jumps in for a good cause

The Kennedy family has a long tradition of charity work, and Schlossberg is no different.

In Sept. 2013, she joined her mother and roughly 160 others in a three-mile swim across the Hudson River from Nyack to Sleepy Hollow in an effort to raise funds for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, New York’s Daily News reported at the time.

In 2010, she was also by her mother’s side while attending the 70th anniversary gala of the American Ballet Theatre, Women’s Wear Daily reported.

5. She can cook, and is close with her childhood caretaker

Marta Sgubin cooked and cared for three generations of the Kennedy family, from Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis to Tatiana and her siblings. Although she’s retired now, Tatiana still has a close relationship with the Italian-born woman — who considers Tatiana like a granddaughter.

“The things that Marta has done…” Tatiana said in a video feature on Sgubin in 2013. “Marta is a living saint. Very honest. Very funny. She loves animals, she’s Italian but she can communicate with anyone, she’s a very good cook. That’s a lot of good things! ”

The two spent time in the clip cooking together. “I worked for them but I loved them,” Sgubin says of Tatiana and her family. “Now my role involves spending time with them when I can. I like when I see them everyday.”