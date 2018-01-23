Tammy Duckworth Is Pregnant -- And She'll Be the First Senator to Give Birth While in Office  

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a combat veteran who lost both her legs in the Iraq war, is pregnant with her second child. And when she gives birth, she’ll become the nation’s first senator to have a baby while serving in the chamber.

The Illinois Democrat is due to deliver to her second daughter in late April, a few weeks after her 50th birthday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, which broke the news on Tuesday.

“I feel great,” said Duckworth, who’s a little over six months pregnant.

Only 10 members of Congress have given birth while in office, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The other congressional births all came while the female lawmakers were members of the House. That count includes Duckworth, who was serving as a member of the House when she gave birth to her first daughter, Abigail, in November 2014.

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said in a statement, “I am proud to have her as my Illinois colleague and prouder still that she will make history by being the first U.S. Senator to have a baby while in office. I couldn’t be happier for her.”

Duckworth, a retired lieutenant colonel who served 23 years in the Illinois Army National Guard, lost both of her legs and shattered her right arm when her helicopter was shot down in Iraq in 2004. She went on to win the Illinois’ 8th Congressional District seat in November 2012 before later being elected to the Senate in November 2016.

Duckworth was also in the news over the weekend when she blasted President Donald Trump as a “five-deferment draft dodger” and accused him of trying to bait North Korea into a war. Responding to Trump’s Saturday tweet accusing Democrats of “holding our Military hostage” to have “unchecked illegal immigration,” Duckworth said in a speech: “I spent my entire adult life looking out for the well-being, the training, the equipping of the troops for whom I was responsible. Sadly, this is something the current occupant of the Oval Office does not seem to care to do — and I will not be lectured about what our military needs by a five-deferment draft dodger.”

Duckworth and her husband, Bryan Bowlsbey, conceived daughter Abigail, now 3, through a form of in vitro fertilization, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. After her first birth, Duckworth had to wait 18 months to try again. “I’ve had multiple IVF cycles and a miscarriage trying to conceive again, so we’re very grateful,” she said.

“Bryan and I are thrilled that our family is getting a little bit bigger, and Abigail is ecstatic to welcome her baby sister home this spring,” Duckworth also said in a statement, according to TIME.

She also thanked the hospitals at Northwestern and George Washington University for helping her and her husband in their “decades-long journey to complete our family.”