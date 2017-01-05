Talladega College Marching Band to Take Part in Trump's Inaugural Parade — But Not Everyone Is Pleased

President-elect Donald Trump has added another act to his inauguration — and the group’s participation is instantly causing controversy.

Talladega College’s Marching Tornados band will participate in Trump’s inaugural parade, PEOPLE confirms. The Alabama school is a historically black college and the first in the state to admit any qualified person, regardless of race or ethnic origin.

According to a press release, the school made the decision to take part in the parade after Talladega student Dollan Young started a Change.org petition urging the marching band to participate because “this parade is not about politics it’s about seeing first hand the process of a transition.”

Talladega College President William R. Harvey echoed those remarks in the press release obtained by PEOPLE.

“It will be a wonderful learning experience for the students in the band. It will be a teachable moment for them to understand the importance of supporting the leader of the free world, despite one’s political viewpoint,” said Harvey. “After all, the reason for being of any college or university should be to promote learning and not to enhance apolitical agenda.”

Their participation is noteworthy since Trump was criticized during his campaign for making comments many deemed to be racist, and for his close ties to Stephen Bannon, widely considered to be a leading figure in the “alt-right” movement — a loosely defined group that supports a white nationalist agenda.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Assault

The release also noted that the decision to take part in the inaugural parade has been met with “both praise and condemnation” and that the college did not accept the invitation to participate until after school officials had an opportunity to “hear and consider the thoughts and feelings of the Talladega College community.”

“We respect and appreciate how our students and alumni feel about our participation in this parade,” said Hawkins. “As many of those who chose to participate in the parade have said, we feel the inauguration of a new president is not a political event but a civil ceremony celebrating the transfer of power.”

After the news of their participation began to spread, some took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

#TalladegaCollege, Trump 👏started 👏 Birther 👏 Movement 👏Against👏Obama… Do Not Support Bigotry!! — RespectMyGame (@battletested5) January 5, 2017

#TalladegaCollege Your forefathers are turning in their graves—you cannot—and should not attend Trump's inauguration! — Elizabeth Opondo (@ElizabethOpondo) January 5, 2017

Trump has had difficulty attracting acts to take part in his inauguration on Jan. 20. So far, teen opera singer Jackie Evancho is the only soloist scheduled to perform.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes are also confirmed to participate, although several dancers from the iconic troupe have expressed serious concerns about taking part because of past comments Trump has made that they consider racist and misogynistic.