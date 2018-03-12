From the Looks of Stormy Daniels' Twitter, Trump’s Lawyers Will Have a Tough Time Silencing Her  

Lawyers for President Trump are reportedly considering legal action to stop 60 Minutes from airing an upcoming interview with Stormy Daniels, the porn star who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.

This is according to a BuzzFeed News report published Saturday and later shared by Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, on Twitter. The report cites a person familiar with the plans who said, “We understand from well-placed sources they are preparing to file for a legal injunction to prevent it from airing.”

Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen referred BuzzFeed’s questions to his own attorney, Larry Rosen, who declined to comment on the possibility of seeking an injunction.

The 60 Minutes interview, which was announced by Avenatti on Twitter last Thursday, is slated to air on March 18, according to BuzzFeed.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, received a payment of $130,000 from Cohen in 2016 as part of a nondisclosure agreement to block her from talking about her alleged months-long affair with Trump.

Cohen and the White House have denied allegations of the affair. But last month, Cohen admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket just days before the 2016 election. He called the payment a “private transaction” and said it didn’t violate any campaign finance laws. A recent Wall Street Journal report said Cohen later complained to friends that he hadn’t been reimbursed for the payment.

The New York Times reported Monday that Daniels’ lawyer sent a letter to Cohen offering to return the $130,000 payment in order to tell her story.

In the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Times, Daniels seeks an agreement that would allow her to “(a) speak openly and freely about her prior relationship with the President and the attempts to silence her and (b) use and publish any text messages, photos and/or videos relating to the President that she may have in her possession, all without fear of retribution and/or legal liability for damages.” The proposed deal would also prevent Trump and his team from trying to block Daniels’ 60 Minutes interview.

Earlier this month, Cohen won a temporary restraining order against Daniels to stop her from talking about the contents of the nondisclosure agreement that she signed in 2016, The New York Times reported.

On March 6, Daniels filed a lawsuit of her own against Trump, claiming the agreement was rendered invalid because the president never signed the document himself.

Indeed, it seems Daniels is definitely not going down without a fight.

The adult-film star has also been busy shutting down her “haters” on social media.

After one detractor recently called her an “old whore” and said she should retire, Daniels shot back, “You’re stuck with me for a while, muffin.”

In response to a Twitter user who wrote that she was trying to prove that “she is tough…but your a hooker not a pornstar,” Daniels pointed out: “I’ve starred in over 100 porn movies…which means I am, by simple definition, a pornstar.”

“And I don’t need to prove that I’m tough,” she added. “It’s obvious.”

On Monday, she delivered a provocative comeback to British journalist Piers Morgan after he told her, “Just spit it out @StormyDaniels – all this teasing’s very tedious.”

“Did you really mean to to tweet a message to me including both ‘spit’ and ‘tease’ in it? I am going to go with yes, you brilliant naughty man,” Daniels quipped.

One supporter told Daniels to “start slamming Trump on Twitter,” nondisclosure agreement be damned, and urged her to send the money back regardless of whether Cohen agrees to her proposed deal.

Daniels joked: “I have toyed with delivering it gangsta style via private jet and cash in a gold suitcase. Alas I don’t have a jet or gold suitcase.”