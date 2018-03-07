Stormy Daniels Sues Trump, Says 'Hush Agreement' Is Invalid Because He Never Signed

Stormy Daniels claims she is under no obligation to remain silent.

The porn star, 38, filed a civil suit against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, claiming that the nondisclosure agreement she signed to allegedly keep quiet about their affair is invalid. In court documents filed in Los Angeles and publicly shared by her lawyer Michael Avenatti on Twitter, Daniels, who was born Stephanie Clifford, states the pair had multiple sexual encounters, including at a July 2006 golf tournament in Lake Tahoe and “well into the year 2007.”

Clifford accused Trump of not signing the NDA thus “rendering it legally null and void and of no consequence.”

The suit also claimed she and Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, signed the agreement on behalf of his client 11 days before the presidential election and around the time of the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape in October 2016.

“As a result of Ms. Clifford’s efforts aimed at publicly disclosing her story and her communications with various media outlets, Ms. Clifford’s plans came to the attention of Mr. Trump and his campaign, including Mr. Michael Cohen,” the lawsuit alleged.

Michael Cohen; Donald Trump; Stormy Daniels Mark Wilson/Getty; SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

“Mr. Trump, with the assistance of his attorney Mr. Cohen, aggressively sought to silence Ms. Clifford as part of an effort to avoid her telling the truth, thus helping to ensure he won the Presidential Election,” the documents claimed. “Mr. Cohen subsequently prepared a draft non-disclosure agreement and presented it to Ms. Clifford and her attorney (the ‘Hush Agreement’).”

Clifford stated Trump used the pseudonym “David Dennison” or “DD” in the agreement, according to the lawsuit documents.

She also accused Cohen and Trump of creating a limited liability company “to hide the true source of funds to be used to pay Ms. Clifford, thus further insulating Mr. Trump from later discovery and scrutiny.”

Last month, Cohen admitted to making a “private transaction” of $130,000 out of his own pocket to Clifford in 2016.

Earlier today, we filed this complaint seeking a ct order voiding the alleged “hush” agreement between our client S. Clifford aka Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump. https://t.co/upa9u10MqR — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 7, 2018

“Mr. Cohen proceeded to cause $130,000.00 to be wired to the trust account of Ms. Clifford’s attorney. He did so even though there was no legal agreement and thus no written nondisclosure agreement whereby Ms. Clifford was restricted from disclosing the truth about Mr. Trump,” alleged the lawsuit, which also claimed that Cohen continued his attempts to silence Clifford as recently as Feb. 27.

The White House and Cohen have denied the allegation of an affair.