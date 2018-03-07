Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Says Porn Star Had a Sexual Relationship with Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels’ attorney told NBC’s Today show on Wednesday that the porn star had a sexual relationship with President Donald Trump in 2006 and she intends to reveal the truth about the alleged affair.

“Let’s not bother to be delicate,” Today co-host Savannah Guthrie told lawyer Michael Avenatti. “Did she have a sexual relationship with the president?”

“Yes,” Avenatti replied.

Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen and the White House have denied allegations of an affair between Trump and Daniels. Last month, Cohen admitted to paying Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 out of his own pocket in 2016. He called the payment a “private transaction” and said it didn’t violate any campaign finance laws. A recent Wall Street Journal report said Cohen later complained to friends that he hadn’t been reimbursed for the payment.

Daniels’ lawyer said she is “looking to disclose the truth about what happened.”

REX/Shutterstock; Ethan Miller/Getty

“At this point, in light of the amount of misinformation that Mr. Cohen has put out there to The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and others, I think it’s time for her to tell her story and for the public to decide who’s telling the truth,” Avenatti said.

The interview comes one day after Daniels filed a civil suit against Trump, claiming that the nondisclosure agreement she signed to allegedly keep quiet about their affair is invalid. In court documents filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday and publicly shared by Avenatti on Twitter, Daniels states she and Trump had multiple sexual encounters, including at a July 2006 golf tournament in Lake Tahoe and “well into the year 2007.”

Clifford accused Trump of not signing the NDA thus “rendering it legally null and void and of no consequence.”

“Mr. Trump did not sign,” Avenatti said Wednesday. “We believe that that was so that he could later claim deniability, and therefore, from a legal perspective, we believe she’s free to talk.”