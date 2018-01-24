Stormy Daniels' Friend Turned Down Threesome with Donald Trump: He's No Brad Pitt

On a July night in 2006, adult film star Alana Evans tells PEOPLE she received a call from friend and fellow porn star Stormy Daniels. On the line with Daniels was Donald Trump, the pair begging Evans to join them in Trump’s Lake Tahoe hotel suite while they were in town for the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship.

“Donald is talking through the phone to me, he is saying, ‘Oh, come on, Alana, come hang out, let’s have some fun, let’s party,’ ” Evans says in this week’s PEOPLE.

She turned down what she believed was an invitation for a threesome.

Alana Evans and Stormy Daniels; Donald Trump (inset) Courtesy Alana Evans. Inset: Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage

“I wasn’t attracted to him. It’s not like she was calling me with Brad Pitt, Mark Wahlberg. Even Will Ferrell, I would have been right there,” Evans says. “But not for Donald, it’s not going to happen.”

Brad Pitt Ian West/PA Wire/ABACA

Daniels detailed that evening with Trump in a newly released 2011 interview with In Touch magazine — recounting the night just a year and a half into Trump’s marriage to third wife Melania, when the future president allegedly had unprotected sex with the star of adult films including Porking with Pride 2, Good Will Humping and Space Nuts.

The next morning, Evans says Daniels described the night as, “Donald Trump chasing me around the hotel room in his tighty whities.”

For more on President Trump’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

How did Evans know that she was being invited for a threesome, rather than for some wine and a game of Scrabble?

“If my girlfriend calls me to hang out with another man I expected it was for something naughty,” she says.

“Of course it was sexual in nature,” she adds. “Otherwise, there is no reason to call me.”

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels REX/Shutterstock; Ethan Miller/Getty

These recent revelations come on the heels of The Wall Street Journal‘s story that Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election to keep her quiet about this alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

From left: Michael Cohen, Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels Mark Wilson/Getty; SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

The White House and Cohen have denied the allegation of an affair, but would not answer questions from the WSJ about an agreement with her, according to the newspaper.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Last Friday, author Michael Wolff of the bestselling Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, hinted to Bill Maher that Trump remains unfaithful to his wife, and is currently having an affair inside the White House. White House representatives did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Monday night, Trevor Noah pressed Wolff on the current cheating allegation, which Wolff says is in the book.

“Where?” says Noah.

“You just have to somewhat read between the lines, and then you have to see,” Wolff cooly replied. “It’s there.”

Wolff also writes in the book that Melania and Donald Trump keep separate bedrooms.

Michael Wolff and Donald Trump John Lamparski/WireImage; Muylaert Sebastien/action p/REX/Shutterstock

A source close to the Trump family also confirms to PEOPLE that the couple have separate bedrooms at their Bedminster, New Jersey, home because Melania “wants her own privacy.”

Could the latest revelations signal a further crack in their marriage?

Melania Trump’s spokesperson also confirmed to PEOPLE that, in a change of plans, she will no longer be accompanying Trump to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, due to “too many scheduling and logistical issues.”

Donald and Melania Trump Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

A week ago, according to CNN, Melania’s spokesperson said she would be attending the meeting “in a show of support for her husband.”

The cancellation was first reported on Monday, which coincided with the first couple’s thirteenth wedding anniversary. Despite the president’s passion for Twitter, neither Trump nor Melania publicly acknowledged the milestone.