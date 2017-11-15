The Internet Can’t Get Enough of These Pictures of Steven Mnuchin with a Sheet of $1 Bills

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza now have their signatures on the $1 bill.

The two men toured the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on Wednesday, accompanied by Mnuchin’s wife, Louise Linton, who posed with her husband as he held a sheet of new dollar bills.

The resulting photos prompted a number of playful responses on social media. Many posters played off Linton’s love for designer clothes, as well as an incident earlier this year in which she posted and commented on Instagram in a way that suggested insensitivity about wealth disparity.

The best things in life are free/But you can give them to the birds and bees/Just give us money, that's what we want #Mnuchin pic.twitter.com/xME81ViI8h — Jennifer Weeks (@JenniferWeeks83) November 15, 2017

Congratulations on the new addition to the Mnuchin family. pic.twitter.com/hE6lF3ksaz — Nunca Trump (@NeverTrumpTexan) November 15, 2017

Picking out wallpaper for the cognac-swirling room pic.twitter.com/gAqp6wostD — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 15, 2017

Beating Louise Linton to the Instagram punch… pic.twitter.com/PKkpkcKNS7 — The Smoking Gun (@tsgnews) November 15, 2017

Find someone who looks at you the way Louise Linton looks at Steve Mnuchin holding a sheet of dollar bills with his name on them pic.twitter.com/3fGXmJti6c — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 15, 2017

we still doing this pic.twitter.com/BjbNKVzQZc — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 15, 2017

The new set of bills is expected to go into circulation in December.

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com.