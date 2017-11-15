The Internet Can’t Get Enough of These Pictures of Steven Mnuchin with a Sheet of $1 Bills

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza now have their signatures on the $1 bill.
The two men toured the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on Wednesday, accompanied by Mnuchin’s wife, Louise Linton, who posed with her husband as he held a sheet of new dollar bills.
The resulting photos prompted a number of playful responses on social media. Many posters played off Linton’s love for designer clothes, as well as an incident earlier this year in which she posted and commented on Instagram in a way that suggested insensitivity about wealth disparity.
The new set of bills is expected to go into circulation in December.
