Rep. Steve Scalise, Almost Killed by Mass Shooter, Says Vegas Massacre ‘Fortified’ His Support of Gun Rights

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise says that getting shot and nearly killed at a GOP baseball practice in June has not swayed his stance against gun control.

Fox News‘ Martha MacCallum asked Scalise in an interview that aired Tuesday night if his experience and Sunday night’s deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas have changed his support for gun rights.

“I think it’s fortified it,” said the Republican congressman, who returned to the House last week for the first time since he was shot.

Scalise added that the focus right now should be on prayers for the victims, rather than policy changes.

“First of all, you’ve got to recognize that when there’s a tragedy like this, the first thing we should be thinking about is praying for the people who were injured and doing whatever we can to help them, to help law enforcement,” Scalise said. “We shouldn’t first be thinking of promoting our political agenda.”

His comments echoed those made by some fellow Republicans and the White House itself. President Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. will “be talking about gun laws as time goes by.”

Scalise was shot by gunman James T. Hodgkinson — a Bernie Sanders supporter who wrote critical Facebook messages about Republicans — in Virginia on June 14 at the GOP practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game. The others wounded included a member of Scalise’s police detail, a Tyson Foods lobbyist and a staffer for Rep. Roger Williams.

Scalise is still recovering from his injuries, which required him to undergo multiple surgeries. He is currently undergoing outpatient rehabilitation and needs crutches and a scooter to get around.

After the Las Vegas massacre, the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, Scalise encouraged people to donate blood to the victims.

“In this tragic moment, I encourage people across America to stand together in solidarity, and to support the Las Vegas community and all of those affected, especially by giving blood and encouraging others to do the same,” he said in a statement. “In the face of unspeakable evil, our whole nation must respond with countless acts of kindness, warmth and generosity.”