Steve Bannon is out at the White House, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed in a statement on Friday.

“White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day,” the statement said. “We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”

Reporting the breaking news on-air, CNN‘s John King said: “Steve Bannon, out. White House in crisis. The question is, where do we go from here?”

The former Breitbart News chairman served as the White House Chief Strategist from the early days of the Trump administration. His job was announced just days after the 2016 presidential election, on November 13.

He was a controversial pick, because of connections to the alt-right movement, and he’s been faced with allegations of antisemitism in the past.

In the wake of recent events – including the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia – President Donald Trump had faced mounting pressure to fire Bannon because of his ties to the movement. The hashtag #FireBannon was trending on Twitter for much of last Sunday night and into the early days of this week.

According to the New York Times, a source close to Bannon said that the former aide had submitted his resignation to the president on Aug. 7, with plans for it to be announced at the start of this week. The news was allegedly delayed because of the unrest following Charlottesville.

Trump’s former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci also inflamed the controversy surrounding Bannon during an appearance Sunday on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos, suggesting that Trump’s much maligned response to Charlottesville was influenced by him.

“If the president really wants to execute that legislative agenda that I think is so promising for the American people, the lower-middle class people and the middle class people, then he has to move away from that sort of Bannon-bart nonsense,” said Scaramucci.