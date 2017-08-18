Steve Bannon: I’m ‘Going to War’ Against President Trump’s Opponents

Stephen Bannon said in his first public remarks since his ouster from the White House that he will be “going to war” for President Donald Trump.

“If there’s any confusion out there, let me clear it up: I’m leaving the White House and going to war for Trump against his opponents — on capitol hill, in the media, and in corporate America,” Bannon said Friday in an interview hours after his departure was announced by the administration.

After multiple outlets reported on Friday that Bannon was on his way out of the White House, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the news in a statement.

“White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day,” the statement said. “We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”

This article originally appeared on Time.com