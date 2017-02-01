Scotsman Named Steve Bannon Mistaken for Trump’s Chief Strategist: See How He Swats Away Twitter Trolls!

@SteveBannon is not the Twitter handle for President Donald Trump‘s chief strategist and senior counselor.

Due to increasing controversy and trending hashtag #StopPresidentBannon, a Scotsman named Steve Bannon spends a majority of his tweets correcting people who attack him online.

The father of three even clearly addresses the case of mistaken usernames in his Twitter bio, writing, “Nothing to do with US politics or running the White House etc.”

Meanwhile, the American Bannon, who was the former head of Breitbart News, continues to make headlines for his ultra-conservative views and allegations of anti-Semitic remarks.

@dirtiejack You should be publicly flogged for tagging the wrong Bannon — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) February 1, 2017

@PeterElNahas you should take a minute and check your intended Twitter target. Wrong Steve Bannon — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) February 1, 2017

@socalsingh not me. Go get the other guy — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) February 1, 2017

@lmcameron1313 still the wrong guy — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) January 31, 2017

@SFDom @realDonaldTrump so embarrassing that Sammy can't even direct Twitter abuse to the right guy — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) January 31, 2017

@U_Hottentot @HuffPostPol @realDonaldTrump why Thank you. Now go after the correct Steve Bannon — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) January 30, 2017

@TrixieSteadfast @mmpadellan thanks trixie. Now go find the correct Steve Bannon — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) January 30, 2017

The South West England resident was even invited into the official White House Twitter group.

I've been added to the White House Twitter group…..pmsl pic.twitter.com/18HiteAxgO — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) January 23, 2017

The Scotsman has made lemons into lemonade by creating a Just Giving page called “Wrong Steve Bannon,” which he’s set up to raise money for his daughter’s golf dreams.

To be clear: Trump’s chief strategist is on Twitter with the handle @StephenBannon, though his account is not verified.

This is not the first time someone has been mixed up with a famous name lately.

One hit of the space bar was the difference between President Trump tagging his daughter Ivanka in a tweet and making an English woman by the same name much more popular on the social media site.