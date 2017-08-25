Earlier this summer, horror fiction master Stephen King was blocked on Twitter by President Donald Trump. And now, King is seeking vengeance.

“Donald Trump blocked me on Twitter. I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES. No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself,” King tweeted late Thursday.

King’s latest movie adaptation, It — based on his iconic novel about the murderous clown Pennywise — hits theaters Sept. 8. King also banned Trump from watching his TV thriller series, Mr. Mercedes, which premiered on the Audience network earlier this month.

King, who has a long track record of calling out the president on a variety of issues, first tweeted about the president’s Twitter blocking when it occurred in June.

“Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself,” King wrote in a tweet on June 13.

The prolific horror author followed this post with several other tweets about Trump and his administration.

“For a business guy, Trump is amazingly credulous. The last thing to go into his ear is the first thing that comes out of his mouth,” King wrote in one tweet.

More recently, the 69-year-old criticized the president for his response to the deadly violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. “Trump must be removed. Republicans, stand up to this obscene man,” King tweeted last week.

Before he was blocked from viewing Trump’s Twitter account, King had regularly blasted Trump throughout the first 100 days of his presidency. In one tweet, he said the president was an “almost textbook case” of narcissistic personality disorder. He also once tweeted of Trump: “That this guy has his finger on the nuclear trigger is worse than any horror story I ever wrote.”

King is not the only celebrity who Trump has blocked on Twitter.

The president has also blocked model and cookbook author Chrissy Tiegen, Star Trek: The Next Generation actress Marina Sirtis, and other personalities who are highly critical of his presidency.