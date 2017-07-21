Watch Stephen Colbert Survive a Night in Trump’s ‘Pee Pee Tape’ Hotel Room

Room 1101 would sound like the next Stephen King horror movie or what you’d think to be the Duplass Brothers’ upcoming HBO miniseries, except we know it as the alleged “pee pee tape” hotel room mentioned in the now infamous Trump dossier. Stephen Colbert went where many wouldn’t dare to go by renting out said room — the presidential suite of the Moscow Ritz Carlton — during his “Russia Week” on The Late Show.

“There was one man brave enough to go to Moscow and check it out — and he’s got two thumbs,” Colbert said before rolling the tape of his trip.

The late-night host first interviewed Andrei Soldatov, a Russian journalist and surveillance expert critical of the Kremlin’s practices, about the existence of the alleged tape. After Colbert explained the dossier claimed Trump hired prostitutes to pee on the bed as an insult to Barack and Michelle Obama, who stayed in the suite previously, and that it was all caught on tape by surveillance cameras, Soldatov’s reaction was brief but to the point: “Well that makes sense.”

Colbert brought the journalist to the suite, but first, he had to take it all in. “When you’re in this room — I don’t know how to describe it — it’s soaked in history. It just washes over you,” he joked. “It’s not like you’re in the past, you’re in history. You’re in it, you know what I’m saying? … I’m saying the pee pee tape supposedly took place on that bed.”

He added, “You know when you’ve imagined something for so long and then when you finally see it it just doesn’t match what you pictured in your head? That’s not this feeling at all. No, this is, uh, this is right on the money.”

Just to see if there were hidden cameras in the room, Colbert smashed open a piece of pottery on the table. Shortly thereafter, he received a call from the front desk saying he has an emergency button in case he needed assistance. “Yeah, they’re on to us,” he told Soldatov, who then bailed.

But Colbert went one step further. Equipped with a blacklight, he scoured the bedsheets for evidence and what he found was shocking: a hidden message scrawled on the wall above the bed that read, “Fake News. Never Happened. Sad.” (That was clearly staged, but can you imagine?)

Watch Colbert’s investigation in the clip above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com