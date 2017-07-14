‘Bad Donald.’ Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump for Telling French First Lady That She Was ‘in Such Good Shape’

Stephen Colbert took the President to task for his comments on Thursday to the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron.

On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the late night funny man admonished Trump for telling Macron that she was in “such good shape” before remarking to another person that she was “in such good physical shape” and that she was “beautiful.”

Colbert was candid in his humor while addressing the president’s remarks to the First Lady.

“Today, Trump met with France’s elegant First Lady, Brigitte Macron,” he said. “And of course, he treated her like any other woman — by objectifying her.”

He then reprimanded Trump with another dig.

“Bad Donald! Bad!” Colbert said. “This is not one of your European-wife shopping trips — this is business!”

Watch the clip above.

This article originally appeared on Time.com