In the world of Stranger Things, there is a lot that doesn’t make sense at first glance — and as late-night hosts like to point out, the same can be said for our current political climate.

Stephen Colbert sent-up some of the “stranger things” Donald Trump has said with a mash-up of clips from the hit Netflix series and quotes of the president. The characters from the show are intercut with clips of Trump speaking, appearing to comment on his words with confusion.

The clip features Trump saying “other things” repeatedly and ends with the signature Stranger Things red title card replaced with the words “other things.”

See the video up top for all the, well, things Joyce Byers, police chief Hopper, Mike, Dustin, Eleven, and the rest of the gang don’t understand.

Stranger Things 2 premieres Friday on Netflix, and The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.