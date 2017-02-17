Stephen Colbert Slams President Trump’s Press Conference: ‘We Elected a Mess’

This article originally appeared on ew.com.

President Trump held a wide-ranging press conference on Thursday, during which he covered everything from his alleged connection with Russia to his relationship with the media. Earlier in the day, CNN’s Jake Tapper called it “unhinged.” On The Late Show, Stephen Colbert struggled to find a way to describe it.

“It’s kind of hard to characterize the press conference,” the host admitted on Thursday’s episode. “Words fail me.”

He wasn’t the only one; the show then jumped to a clip of a Fox News anchor saying, “Well, alrighty then,” when Trump finished speaking.

Colbert went on, “He started off by defending the rough start his administration has had by immediately attacking America’s true enemy — anybody but him.”

During his press conference, Trump said that he “inherited a mess.” To which Colbert responded, “No, you inherited a fortune, we elected a mess.”

The Late Show airs on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET.