Watch Stephen Colbert Sing Farewell to Anthony Scaramucci with the ‘Sad Part’ of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Anthony Scaramucci’s ouster from the White House has left Stephen Colbert “a broken man.”

During Monday’s Late Show, the host reacted to the end of the Mooch’s memorable 10-day run in the Trump administration. “The front stabber has been back stabbed,” he said. “He said he was going to fire everybody and I gotta admit, he delivered.

The news of Mooch’s exit sent the internet quickly to work on GIFs, memes, and lists of things that lasted longer than his time in Donald Trump’s administration. Among the reactions was a video earlier in the day from The Late Show, which touched on all of the Scaramucci highlights, from his hiring to his profanity-laced rant in The New Yorker to his firing.

Colbert also weighed in on Twitter, writing, “Scaramucci, we barely knewcci.”

Watch the videos above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com