Stephen Colbert Celebrates ‘Holiday Collusion Season’ with ‘Robert Mueller’s 12 Days of Christmas’

Here’s a spoof song that likely won’t make it onto President Trump’s holiday playlist.

The gifts mentioned in the classic 1909 holiday tune “The Twelve Days of Christmas” are a little dated (10 lords a-leaping? That is so last century) so Stephen Colbert took the liberty of sprucing up the song to make it more relevant to 2017.

In the Late Show‘s reimagining, the 12-day celebration focuses on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Kicking off the song — and replacing the famous “partridge in a pear tree” — is “a Michael Flynn guilty plea,” a nod to Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who confessed last week to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian government.

And for anyone who ever thought “The Twelve Days of Christmas” ran a little long, the Late Show Choral Ensemble is right there with you.

To close out the song, the group sings: “I won’t last 12 days, cut to the trial, we can’t take it anymore, and a Michael Flynn guilty plea!”