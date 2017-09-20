‘Hold Me Closer Tiny Hand Sir’: Stephen Colbert’s Kim Jong-Un Bests Donald Trump at Elton John-Based Insults

Could Kim Jong-un be the next Weird Al?

Donald Trump‘s new nickname of “rocket man” for Kim Jong-un got Late Show host Stephen Colbert thinking about how the North Korean leader would respond to the president’s “pop-based attack” — which he employed once again in a menacing speech at the U.N. on Tuesday.

In a spoof video that aired during his Tuesday night show, Colbert imagined the North Korean leader lampooning Trump’s “ridiculous” Elton John-inspired nickname — because Kim would have gone with The Gap Band’s “You Dropped a Bomb on Me.”

“But if Trump wants an Elton John insult-off, Un will bring the heat,” “Kim” added, before going on to introduce his new album, Goodbye Yellow Haired Toad.

The insult album includes such songs as “Hold Me Closer Tiny Hand Sir,” “Combover in the Wind,” “Saturday Night’s Alright for Golfin’ ” and “Someone Change My Wife Tonight.”

McSweeney’s also got in on the action with a parody list of “Other Elton John Songs That Donald Trump Uses to Refer to World Leaders.” Titles include:

“Bennie and the Jets” – Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel)

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight/Nikita” – Vladimir Putin (Russia)

“Hakuna Matata” – Barack Obama (Kenya)