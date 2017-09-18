‘Shame on the Emmys:’ Outrage Builds Over Stephen Colbert Letting Sean Spicer Laugh Off His White House Lies

Not everyone was laughing over former White House press secretary Sean Spicer‘s ostensibly comic cameo at the 2017 Emmys.

Many on Twitter are bashing Emmys producers for allowing Spicer to appear onstage alongside Stephen Colbert, where President Donald Trump‘s former spokesman cracked a joke about the crowd size at Sunday night’s show, saying, “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period, both in person and around the world.”

Colbert, the Late Show host who, according to CNNMoney, was the brains behind the cameo, said he and his producers knew there would be blowback—and they were right.

Critics on social media, including several reporters and White House correspondents, said it was “disgraceful” to give Spicer a platform after he “lied to the American people” from his West Wing lectern in the White House press briefing room. And a Washington Post headline pleaded: “Please don’t normalize him.”

Aaron Blake, a senior political reporter for Washington Post‘s “The Fix,” tweeted: “Sorry to be a spoilsport, but I don’t think it’s funny that Spicer is tacitly admitting to his falsehoods and using it for image rehab.”

Added CNN White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins: “Is it supposed to be comical that the former White House spokesman is now tacitly admitting that he lied to the American people?”

Acting like Sean Spicer is just another funny guy is the same blurring of entertainment and politics that led to Trump becoming president. — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) September 18, 2017

Shame on the Emmys for the Spicer validation. He is dedicated to demeaning our craft and restricting our freedoms of speech. #Unforgivable — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 18, 2017

everyone who had a hand in bringing spicer on stage should be deeply, profoundly embarrassed — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 18, 2017

Nope. @seanspicer worked 4 the American people & lied 2 them consistently from WH podium. Working at the WH is not the same as an acting gig https://t.co/uGRXPueYSH — Patti Solis Doyle (@PattiSolisDoyle) September 18, 2017

One funny thing is that Sean Spicer still has not acknowledged that he was lying about the size of the inauguration crowd. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 18, 2017

Seeing Sean Spicer during the Emmys mock the actual lie he told the American people about inauguration crowd is I don't know, not funny. — Mary Georgantopoulos (@marygeorgant) September 18, 2017

Harvard fellowships, Emmy appearances, huge speaking fees: there's just gonna be no penalty for working in Trump's White House, huh? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 18, 2017

In case you ever need to explain how white men fail up pic.twitter.com/TYrofzJyVD — Eric Ming (@ericming5) September 18, 2017

Some of the backlash was directed at Colbert specifically, with critics ranging from “disappointed” to “utterly confused.” Colbert’s ratings have been lifted since Trump’s inauguration in January, in large part by Colbert’s sharp criticism of Trump and his administration.

@PoppyHarlowCNN Making comedic art form of political duplicity is not amusing. Spicer should be reviled! Disappointed in Colbert! — Michael Kennedy (@capmotion) September 18, 2017

Blowback has just started. Colbert's reputation just took a big hit. I hope it was worth it to let Spicer promote his speaking tour. — treeesq (@treeesq) September 18, 2017

I'm also seeing pictures of friendly Stephen Colbert with Sean Spicer backstage & I am utterly confused by it all. — Hina 💀 (@HinaTweetsNow) September 18, 2017

Steve Bannon got a 60 Minutes feature & Sean Spicer got an #Emmys cameo, but Hillary Clinton needs to "shut up & go away"? Mmkay. — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) September 18, 2017

Having the lying mouthpiece of a ws admin Sean Spicer at the #Emmys is absolutely disgraceful & disgusting.🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮 — MaryAnn A. (@callmeminxiemay) September 18, 2017

Ugh NO to Sean Spicer. It's so great that we can embrace someone who used a powerful position to abuse the press and lie to America. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 18, 2017

The Mindy Project writer David Stassen tweeted: “Sean Spicer was the first Trump official post-inauguration to lie to the American people & treat our free press as the enemy. F–k. Him.”

Not everyone was protesting Spicer’s appearance. Celebrities including James Corden, LL Cool J, Dolly Parton and Colbert seemed happy to pose for photos backstage with Trump’s former press secretary.

As for Spicer himself, he seemed to think his cameo went well. He told Entertainment Weekly after the show that “everyone has been very gracious,” even though “it’s not exactly a Republican crowd.”