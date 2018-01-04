President Trump promised to announce his picks for the inaugural “Fake News Media” awards this coming Monday, Jan. 8 — and Stephen Colbert doesn’t want to get snubbed. So the host of The Late Show took out his own “For Your Consideration” billboard in Times Square.

The ad submits The Late Show in all categories, including “Outstanding Achievement in Parroting George Soros’ Talking Points,” “Best Sound Mixing,” “Best Chex Mixing,” “Least Breitbarty,” “The Eric Trump Memorial Award for Disappointment,” “Fakest Dishonesty,” “Corruptest Fakeness,” “Dishonestest Corruption,” and “Smallest Button.”

That last one is a reference to Trump’s tweet about having a bigger nuclear launch button than North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

It also includes quotes from Fox News host Sean Hannity (calling Colbert “a horrible human being”) and the #FireColbert hashtag on Twitter. Colbert, too, used a quote from Trump, who previously lashed out at the late-night TV host over a monologue he gave on May 1. “You see a no-talent guy like Colbert. There’s nothing funny about what he says. And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching,” Trump told Time.

See the billboard up close below.

So excited for Monday’s “MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR!” See you on the red carpet, @AndersonCooper! #TheFakies pic.twitter.com/r8pYCj0g9r — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 4, 2018

“I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday. “Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!”

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

“Personally I’m excited for the most dishonest and corrupt media awards of the year — or, as we call ‘em in the biz, The Fakies — because nothing gives you more credibility than Donald Trump calling you a liar,” Colbert told his audience. “And I, of course, don’t want to get snubbed. That’s why tonight, and this is true, I have placed a billboard in Times Square — [imitating Trump] ‘the failing New York Times Square’ — and purchased a full-page ad on my Twitter feed with a ‘for your consideration’ ad.”

A version of this story originally appeared on EW.com.