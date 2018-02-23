State Rep. Caught On Camera Admitting She Used Her Vote To Exact Personal Revenge

Georgia state Representative Betty Price was caught on video admitting she voted against her state’s proposed Distracted Driving Bill — which would make it illegal to hold phones or other electronic devices while driving — because she wanted to exact revenge on her colleagues for voting against her, according to a report from WSBTV 9.

On Friday, the station released covert video taken of Price — who previously created controversy for her remarks about quarantining people with HIV — telling a widow whose husband had been killed by a distracted driver that she voted against the bill as “a protest because they ignored my bill last year.”

“I’m just causing trouble. I’m not philosophically opposed,” Price said in the video.

A representative for Price did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Despite Price’s vote, the proposed legislation passed through the state’s House of Representatives committee meeting and currently awaits further debate, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Exclusive:Elevator video shows Rep. Betty Price saying she voted against the Distracted Driving bill to cause trouble, protest colleagues for voting against her. She’s talking to the widow of a man killed by a distracted driver .And she doesn’t know she’s being recorded. @wsbtv 6 pic.twitter.com/fWx5h1CtJZ — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) February 23, 2018

The Georgia lawmaker, whose husband Tom Price was forced to resign from his position as Donald Trump‘s Health and Human Services Secretary after he was caught using taxpayer money to fly on chartered planes, had previously come under fire for her remarks about quarantining people with HIV to stop the spread of the disease.

During a committee meeting on the barriers to health care access in October 2017, Price asked, “What are we legally able to do? I don’t want to say the quarantine word, but I guess I just said it.”

“It seems to me it’s almost frightening the number of people who are living that are potentially carriers, well they are carriers, with the potential to spread, whereas in the past they died more readily and then at that point they are not posing a risk,” she controversially went on to add.