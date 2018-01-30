Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Have a Field Day Over 'State of the Uniom' Typo

As they prepare for President Trump‘s first State of the Union address, Stephen Colbertand Jimmy Kimmel are already in fits. Both late-night hosts had to take a second on their respective shows on Monday night to appreciate the typo on tickets for the event that referred to the State of the Union as the “State of the Uniom.”

“The administration wants to showcase what the country is like now, that the Republicans are in charge of everything — and they may have done just that because they sent out these actual tickets to see the ‘State of the Uniom,’” Colbert said. “They’re gonna reprint the tickets and they’re gonna recall the old ones,” he added, “which could be tough because I’ve seen members of the Trump administration testify and they can’t recall anything.”

The Late Show host laughed further when he suggested maybe this was what Trump meant when he said he’d “shake things up, he would change things.”

“Maybe tomorrow will be the first State of the Uniom,” Colbert continued before launching into his Trump impression filled with typos.

Trump is set to make the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 9 p.m. ET, after which Kimmel will interview Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who made headlines for her alleged affair with Trump.

“We’re already off to a good start,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live host said of the ticket typo. “If I’m not mistaken, the Uniom was the side that won the Civil War. Is that right? Is there nothing they can’t screw up? That’s because we’re real Americans, not some pansy ass spellers.

This article originally appeared on EW.com