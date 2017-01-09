Elizabeth Banks, George Takei and More Stars Rally Around ‘Brave’ Meryl Streep After Trump Calls Her ‘Overrated’

Hollywood is reeling after Donald Trump blasted Meryl Streep as “overrated” following her fiery Golden Globes speech that deftly took down the president-elect without ever uttering his name.

Yes, that Meryl Streep. Beloved, three-time Academy Award-winning actress who has more Oscar nominations than any other actor ever Meryl Streep.

It seems that to Trump, Streep is nothing more than a “Hillary flunky who lost big.” But to many of her peers in Hollywood, Streep is regarded not only as the best actress of her generation, but now also as a “brave” and powerful voice amid a time of great turmoil.

George Takei, Billy Eichner, Elizabeth Banks and more stars were quick to come to Streep’s defense on social media:

#MerylStreep tonight 🔥 thank you for defending us and "take your broken heart, make it into art" ❤️ — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 9, 2017

What a small, small man. SAD! https://t.co/xq3nV23YRC — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 9, 2017

It doesn't matter what Trump thinks of Meryl. What matters is he's ignoring American intelligence agencies, which is a threat to our… — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

…nat'l security, pushing a racist to be Attorney General & Congress sidestepping standard ethics reviews of cabinet members. FOCUS ON THAT — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

We will need a lot of people as clear and brave as Meryl Streep if we are to fight the corruption, bad ideas and lies of Donald Trump. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 9, 2017

Anyone who calls #Meryl "overrated" is unfit to serve. — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) January 9, 2017

The definition of class A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:26am PST

Mic drop. My winning moment tonite… A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:02pm PST

Streep took aim at Trump while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globes Awards on Sunday evening, calling him out for mocking New York Times investigative reporter Serge F. Kovaleski by impersonating his physical handicap.

Saying the moment “sank its hook in my heart,” Streep declared of Trump’s actions, “Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Trump has denied mocking the reporter’s disability and did so again early Monday morning in a series of tweets slamming Streep:

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

The president-elect also told the The New York Times in a phone interview early Monday that while he had not watched the Golden Globes, he was “not surprised” that he was attacked by “liberal movie people.”