Elizabeth Banks, George Takei and More Stars Rally Around ‘Brave’ Meryl Streep After Trump Calls Her ‘Overrated’

Hollywood is reeling after Donald Trump blasted Meryl Streep as “overrated” following her fiery Golden Globes speech that deftly took down the president-elect without ever uttering his name.
Yes, that Meryl Streep. Beloved, three-time Academy Award-winning actress who has more Oscar nominations than any other actor ever Meryl Streep.
It seems that to Trump, Streep is nothing more than a “Hillary flunky who lost big.” But to many of her peers in Hollywood, Streep is regarded not only as the best actress of her generation, but now also as a “brave” and powerful voice amid a time of great turmoil.
George Takei, Billy Eichner, Elizabeth Banks and more stars were quick to come to Streep’s defense on social media:
Streep took aim at Trump while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globes Awards on Sunday evening, calling him out for mocking New York Times investigative reporter Serge F. Kovaleski by impersonating his physical handicap.
RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Assault
Saying the moment “sank its hook in my heart,” Streep declared of Trump’s actions, “Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”
Trump has denied mocking the reporter’s disability and did so again early Monday morning in a series of tweets slamming Streep:
The president-elect also told the The New York Times in a phone interview early Monday that while he had not watched the Golden Globes, he was “not surprised” that he was attacked by “liberal movie people.”