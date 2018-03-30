Clueless Star Stacey Dash Announces She's Withdrawing from California Congressional Race

Stacey Dash‘s run for Congress is over before it even started.

The Clueless star and former Fox News contributor tells Cosmopolitan she’s withdrawing from the race, just one month after filing paperwork to run as a Republican in California’s 44th District.

“I started this run with the intention to address the pressing issues in the district where I live,” Dash said in a statement to Cosmo. “I hoped, and remain hopeful, that I can assist people living here on the national level.”

“My goal was, and remains, to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party,” she continued. “At this point, I believe that the overall bitterness surrounding our political process, participating in the rigors of campaigning, and holding elected office would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family.”

A representative for the actress confirmed the news to CNN on Friday, with Dash saying in an emailed statement: “After much prayer, introspection and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy for California’s 44th Congressional District.”



Dash, whose contract with Fox was not renewed in early 2017, stirred controversy in 2016 for comments criticizing the #OscarsSoWhite social media campaign, and for suggesting that the BET and Black History Month should be eliminated because they further racial inequality.

RELATED VIDEO: See the Moment Hope Hicks Said Goodbye to President Trump at the White House

Dash acknowledged in her statement that her views are considered “controversial” by some, but added that “the real controversy is how decades of government corruption and political disempowerment have created a system where skyrocketing home prices, dirty needles in the streets, and long bus trips to other districts for jobs are somehow considered acceptable by the government officials representing the 44th District.”