White Nationalists Who Attended Deadly Charlottesville Rally Are Being Named and Shamed on Twitter

Members of the Twittersphere are working to identify marchers who took part in the weekend’s deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A woman died and several more people were left injured on Saturday when a pre-planned “Unite the Right” rally erupted into violence, with white supremacist protesters clashing with counter-protesters on the University of Virginia campus.

Now social media users are attempting to name (and shame) the white nationalists who participated in the headline-making demonstration.

“If you recognize any of the Nazis marching in #Charlottesville, send me their names/profiles and I’ll make them famous #GoodNightAltRight,” a Twitter user behind the page “Yes, You’re Racist” wrote on Saturday alongside a group of photos showing the marchers.

If you recognize any of the Nazis marching in #Charlottesville, send me their names/profiles and I'll make them famous #GoodNightAltRight pic.twitter.com/2tA9xliFVU — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 12, 2017

The post has amassed more than 62,000 retweets and soon the user began sharing the names, Facebook accounts and even Twitter handles of several torch-toting marchers.

The car attack on counter-protestors has sparked outrage and consumed headlines in recent days. In the wake of the incident, Donald Trump spoke out against the violence but did not explicitly lay blame on the white supremacists, instead insisting that “bigotry and hatred” was coming from “many sides.”

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence — on many sides, on many sides,” Trump said. “It’s been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It’s been going on for a very long time.”

The response has sparked backlash, as critics (and even some Trump supporters) have said the president didn’t go far enough to condemn white nationalists.

Meanwhile, the man accused of ramming his car into the crowd of counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, is being held on charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.

Those who knew 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. said the accused killer expressed white-supremacy ideologies.

According to The Washington Post, history teacher Derek Weimer recalled that Fields wrote a paper about the Nazi military during World War II for a class called America’s Modern Wars. The teacher said the project was well-written and researched but appeared to be a “big lovefest for the German military and the Waffen-SS.”

“It was obvious that he had this fascination with Nazism and a big idolatry of Adolf Hitler,” Weimer told the newspaper. “He had white supremacist views. He really believed in that stuff.”