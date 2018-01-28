Will Ferrell Opens SNL as George W. Bush to Remind People 'I Was Really Bad'

Saturday Night Live host Will Ferrell revived his iconic impression of President George W. Bush in this week’s opening monologue.

“It is I, George W. Bush, and you might remember that the ‘W’ stands for, ‘Whazzaaap?!’” began Ferrell’s Bush, who was addressing the nation from his Texas home where he built an Oval Office set for those times when he wants to pretend he’s still the commander-in-chief.

After recapping what he’s been up to since leaving the White House (oil paintings and getting his MFA from the University of Phoenix), Ferrell addressed the fact that his approval ratings are at an all-time high since Trump took on the presidency.

“The point is, I’m suddenly popular AF,” he said.

However, he quickly explained why people shouldn’t wish he was back in the Oval Office. “I just wanted to address my fellow Americans tonight and remind you guys that I was really bad — like, historically not good,” said Ferrell. “I get why you don’t like this current guy. Heck, I voted for Jill Stein all the way. But please don’t look back at my presidency and think, [singing to Montell Jordan’s song] ‘This is how we do it.’”

He also went on to take some shots at both Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Dick Cheney.

“You want to compare VPs for a second? I’ve heard some complaints about Mike Pence, but if you knew half the stuff Cheney was up to, you’d take ‘no cakes for gays’ in a heartbeat,” he said. “Some say Mike Pence is heartless, but remember Dick Cheney was literally heartless. At this point, it’s just LEGOs in there.”

Another highlight of the sketch was how Ferrell addressed the Russia investigation: “Back in my day, we didn’t let Russians rig our elections. We used the Supreme Court like Americans.”

Before the monologue ended, Leslie Jones joined Ferrell onstage as Bush’s Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to help him sing a parody of the All in the Family theme song.