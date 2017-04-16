SNL: Melissa McCarthy Returns as Sean Spicer for 'Probably Our Last Easter on Earth'

After host Jimmy Fallon channeled Jared Kushner in Saturday Night Live‘s cold open this weekend, Melissa McCarthy brought her Sean Spicer impression back for a special Easter appearance.

Wearing a bunny suit for the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll, McCarthy’s Spicer apologized for calling concentration camps “Holocaust centers” in a widely criticized press briefing on Tuesday. “Spicey finally screwed up. You got me,” McCarthy as Spicer said, sighing. “I clearly meant to say ‘concentration clubs.’”

McCarthy’s Spicer continued to disastrously correct the offensive comments, apologizing for having made them during Passover — “what I call Jewish Easter” — and adding that, while he understands that “concentration clubs” were reached by train, “at least they didn’t have to fly United.”

Following the reference to United Airlines’ rough week, it was time for the press secretary to call it a day. “Okay, Spicey’s gotta hippity-hop,” McCarthy’s Spicer said on the way out. “Everybody just eat as much candy as you want, because it’s probably our last Easter on Earth.”

Also in the episode, SNL managed to rip both United Airlines and Pepsi in one sketch.

McCarthy will return to host SNL next month as the show’s nationwide live broadcasts continue.

This article originally appeared in Ew.com