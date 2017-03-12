WATCH: SNL Tears into Ivanka Trump in Mock Ad for 'Complicit' Perfume

Ivanka Trump‘s brand and namesake perfume has been the center of controversy — despite a call for its boycott, the fragrance is a best-seller on Amazon — but Saturday Night Live has decided to distill the First Daughter’s essence in a bottle with just one word: Complicit.

Host Scarlett Johansson took on the 35-year-old mother-of-three for a parody perfume ad that took aim at her support for her father, President Donald Trump, despite his divisive policies.

“She’s beautiful. She’s powerful. She’s… Complicit,” says a voice-over narrator. “She’s a woman who knows what she wants. And knows what she’s doing. Complicit.”

Johansson, as Trump, walks around a glamorous black-tie party in a gold gown. At one point, the First Daughter is shown looking in a mirror putting on lipstick as a reflection of Alec Baldwin as the 45th president looks back at her.

“She doesn’t crave the spotlight. But we see her. Oh, how we see her,” the narrator says.

“A feminist. A champion. An advocate for women. Like…how?” the voice asks.

“She’s loyal. Devoted. Probably should have bounced after that whole Access Hollywood bus thing.”

The skit concludes with the fictional perfume’s tagline: “Complicit, the fragrance for the woman who could stop all this — but won’t.”

And men haven’t been left out — there’s also a cologne for Trump’s husband Jared Kushner.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.