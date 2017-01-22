SNL Mocks Donald Trump's Inauguration Crowd Size: 'If You're Going to Lie, Don't Make It So Obvious'

Saturday Night Live isn’t laying off Donald Trump now that he’s president.

The late-night sketch show dug into the former reality star on Saturday’s cold open, mocking his relatively small inauguration crowd size compared to the hundreds of thousands of women (and men and children) who took to the streets the next day in protest.

In the sketch, Russian President Vladimir Putin (played by cast member Beck Bennett) delivered a message to Americans and even addressed Trump directly. Showing a comparison shot of the two crowds on the Mall in Washington D.C. Putin tells Trump “I thought you would be better than this.”

The relatively small crowd size is a sore spot for Trump as he complained during a meeting at the CIA headquarters on Saturday about reports of the crowd size. (It was estimated that around 700,000 to 800,000 people on Inauguration Day.) He also bizarrely claimed that he thought that the crowd was made up of 1.5 million people, a claim that Putin mocked on SNL.

Watch the full clip below:

“If you’re going to lie don’t be so obvious,” he said. “Say you’re friends with LeBron James not that you are LeBron James.”

(In all fairness to Trump, his inauguration did have the second-best TV ratings in 36 years, coming in behind Barack Obama‘s history-making 2009 inauguration.)

SNL‘s Putin also joked about Trump’s speech, calling it “bleak” (“Trust me, I know bleak. Every day I wake up in Russia”) and mocked the president’s godly tone.

“I’ve never heard you say God that much and I have tapes of you having sex.”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays (11:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.