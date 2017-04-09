'I See a Lot of Myself in You': Baldwin Plays O'Reilly and Trump in SNL Skit Taking on Sexual Harassment

What, you thought Alec Baldwin would be content to return to Saturday Night Live to just play Donald Trump during the cold open?

Baldwin popped up again on Saturday’s episode of the late-night sketch comedy show, this time to play Trump and Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly, who is currently embroiled in controversy after it was revealed he and Fox paid millions in settlements to women who accused him of sexual harassment.

After his female correspondents have either quit or only appear on the show via satellite “and exactly 500 yards away,” O’Reilly admits that 60 of his sponsors had pulled their ads from his show, but he still had no idea why. The sponsors that did remain? Dog cocaine (yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like), Eliquis — Cialis for horses, and the new movie CHiPs.

But SNL‘s O’Reilly did land a big scoop — an interview with the president, who defended the Fox News host against allegations of sexual misconduct last week.

“Thanks for coming to my defense last week even though no one asked you to,” O’Reilly says. “You even went so far as to say, ‘Bill O’Reilly did nothing wrong.’ ”

“That’s correct,” Trump says.

“That’s based upon?”

“Hunch, just a loose hunch,” Trump shrugs.

After admitting that he “hadn’t looked into” O’Reilly’s case, the president did admit that he was more familiar with it than other things, like healthcare.

“I was too busy being super presidential by bombing a bunch of [bleep],” Trump explains.

O’Reilly also thanked Trump for supporting Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which drew jokes from his critics considering the numerous accusations of sexual assault and harassment that have been lobbed against Trump. (He has denied all the allegations.)

“That’s right Bill, it’s a subject that’s near and dear to my hand.”

