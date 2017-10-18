Mother of Slain Soldier La David Johnson Confirms: ‘President Trump Did Disrespect My Son’

The grieving mother of a U.S. soldier killed in an ambush two weeks ago says, “President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband.”

Cowanda Jones-Johnson, the mother of Sgt. La David Johnson, confirmed Rep. Frederica Wilson’s account that President Donald Trump told the soldier’s widow that “he knew what he signed up for” during a phone call.

Jones-Johnson says she was in the car when Trump called her daughter-in-law, Myeshia Johnson, to offer his condolences, and overheard the conversation on speakerphone, The Washington Post reported.

“President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband,” Jones-Johnson told the newspaper on Wednesday.

The soldier’s mother declined to elaborate, but confirmed that Wilson’s account of the conversation was accurate.

Wilson told reporters on Tuesday that Trump called Myeshia Johnson that day and said her late husband “knew what he signed up for … but when it happens it hurts anyway.”

Trump’s 5-minute call came as Myeshia Johnson was on her way to Miami International Airport – just before her husband’s body arrived from overseas, said Wilson, who was accompanying the family. Wilson said she overheard the president’s “insensitive” remark.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Early Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter to deny Wilson’s version of events, claiming he could prove he didn’t say those words to the widow.

“Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof),” he wrote. “Sad!”

But Wilson stood by her account and told CNN’s New Day she had proof, too.

“This man is a sick man,” she added of Trump.