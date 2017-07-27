The Newest Idea to Pass the Health Care Bill Is ‘Skinny Repeal.’ What’s That?

The Senate is heading toward a final vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act. But few are exactly sure what the bill will look like.

The Senate narrowly voted Monday to proceed with debate on health care legislation is currently in the midst of a 20-hour debate on what should be included in the final outcome.

So far, the Senate has voted down an amendment that would have, in keeping with a 2015 bill that passed the Senate, fully repealed parts of Obamacare, and another amendment that incorporated the Better Care Reconciliation Act, the reform version the Senate revealed last month.

With those two options essentially off the table, another version of reform—”skinny repeal” has been floating around as a possible version of legislation with a chance to pass the Senate. While the full details have not been revealed yet, “skinny repeal” would reportedly essentially repeal the more unpopular parts of Obamacare, such as the individual mandate to buy health insurance.

But even if the full text is unveiled, it’s unlikely that will be the final version that makes its way to President Trump’s desk. After the 20 hours of debate concludes, the Senate will begin a “vote-a-rama” where they will vote on a series of amendments that could be included in the bill if they pass.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest iteration of a repeal bill — and what would happen if it passed.

What do we know about skinny repeal?

Since the draft has not been revealed, much of what we know is through what we have been told by GOP Senate aides, and what has been in other reports. The bill would likely repeal the individual mandate in Obamacare, which stipulates that most people pay a monthly penalty for not buying insurance, as well as the employer mandate, which imposes the same penalty on companies with more than 50 people.

When asked if the bill would include defunding Planned Parenthood for one year, one of the more controversial measures that weakened support among some moderate GOP Senators, a GOP source said this was among the components up in the air. GOP Senators are expected to hash out details at their lunch on Thursday.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released a report Thursday night estimating that, based on what they knew of the bill, it would result in an additional 16 million being uninsured in 2018, as opposed to current law. If the Affordable Care Act remained as is, 26 million Americans would be uninsured in 2018. Should the Affordable Care Act be replaced with “skinny repeal” 42 million Americans would be uninsured in 2018. Per a senior Senate Democratic aide, the CBO has also told Democrats premiums could rise 20% higher each year under the skinny repeal law.

The estimates were based on provisions sent to the CBO from Senate Democrats, and included portions they think would be included in the bill, like a repeal of the individual and employee mandates.

Where does the skinny repeal vote stand?

Like many parts of this process, it is not entirely clear because Senate Republican leadership has not unveiled the actual text of the bill. If the bill retains the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion, that could satisfy moderate senators like Nevada’s Dean Heller and West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capito.

However, the governor of Heller’s home state, Brian Sandoval, was among the bipartisan group of ten governors to sign a letter opposing skinny repeal.

Because the text of the bill has not been unveiled, its also unclear how many votes it will take for the bill to pass. Should provisions like defunding Planned Parenthood be included, Democrats would raise a point of order based on a ruling by the Senate Parliamentarian. If that happens, Republicans would need 60 votes to pass the bill, which they wouldn’t get because there are only 52 of them and all Democrats are opposed. But if the bill remains within budgetary constrictions, they could pass with a simple majority, which means only two can defect.

What would happen if skinny repeal passed? Does it become law?

Not yet, and probably not in that form. Should the bill pass the Senate under budget rules, it would go back to the House for approval before going to the White House. But if the House raises objections—which it likely will—the two chambers would likely convene in the form of a conference committee. As described by the Congressional Research Service, the committee would be comprised of members from the House and the Senate. If and when the differences are worked out, the members of the committee would sign a report, but that report would have to be approved by both chambers before heading to Trump’s desk.

So basically, passing “skinny repeal” is just a step in the process to be able to hash out details with the House.

“I think all we’re looking at is a way to get to that conference quick,” Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn said, according to The Hill.

This article originally appeared on Time.com