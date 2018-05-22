'Melania, Dig Your Escape Tunnel Deeper': Twitter Cracks Jokes About Sinkhole in White House Lawn

Melania Trump conspiracy theorists are out on social media after a sinkhole opened up in the White House lawn over the weekend.

Many on Twitter joked that the sinkhole — which has already grown to be more than a foot long, according to one reporter — was actually the first lady’s failed attempt at digging a tunnel to escape the White House.

“My escape tunnel one foot short,” said a tweet from the parody account @RogueFirstLady.

“Melania, you have to dig your escape tunnel deeper than that,” cracked another Twitter user. “Watch Shawshank again, lady.”

A third user joked that Trump should have learned her lesson after she “screwed up two years ago” — a reference to another sinkhole that opened last year on the grounds of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Here are some more of the Melania Trump-sinkhole jokes that were dominating Twitter on Tuesday:

Not all the jokes were about the first lady. Other users quipped that the opening was actually President Trump’s personal portal to hell.

The president himself once joked that his wife might be the next in a long line of people to leave his White House.

At a annual Gridiron Club press dinner in March, the president said, “So many people have been leaving the White House — it’s actually been really exciting and invigorating because you want new thought. I like turnover. I like chaos.”

“Now the question everyone keeps asking is, ‘Who is going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?’ ” he joked.