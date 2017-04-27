The Simpsons Have a Grim Take on Donald Trump’s First 100 Days in Office

Although President Donald Trump has bragged about his accomplishments during his first 100 days in office, The Simpsons paints a different picture.

In a tease for the newest episode of the long-running comedy, things are looking bleak inside the White House. As a thunderstorm brews outside, an animated Sean Spicer hangs from the ceiling with a sign on his body saying “I quit” while cartoon versions of Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner strangle each other.

Trump appears in bed looking at his phone, with a book written by Bill O’Reilly laying next to him.

“One hundred days in office, so many accomplishments — lowered my golf handicap, my Twitter following increased by 700 and finally we can shoot hibernating bears. My boys will love that,” the president says.

An aide brings Trump a thick copy of a new tax bill proposal and instructs him to read it.

Trump responds, “Can’t Fox News read it, and I’ll watch what they say?”

Homer and Marge Simpson watch on television as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is replaced by Ivanka Trump.

Marge pulls Prozac out of her hair, claiming the now-empty bottle was “supposed to last me the whole four years,” just before Grandpa Simpson is taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in the background.

“We are 6.8 percent of the way home,” the clip ends. “Paid for by Anybody Else 2020.”