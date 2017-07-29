People Are Leaving Signs on John McCain’s Road Thanking Him for His Health Care Vote

People across the country are hailing Sen. John McCain a hero for voting against a bill that aimed to repeal part of the Affordable Care Act.

The senator’s wife Cindy took to Instagram Saturday to post photos of ‘thank you’ signs left by supporters along an Arizona road the McCain family frequents, the Dayton Daily News reported.

“We found these on our road this morning. Thank you whoever made these,” wrote Cindy.

After McCain cast his vote, Twitter also exploded with thanks and admiration for the senator. “Senator John McCain is a man of his word and a true hero,” wrote Rob Reiner. “Compassion and heart wins the day.”

“John McCain was a hero before the vote and is one after. I’m calling his office tomorrow to thank him. You should too,” said former Missouri Secretary of State and Army intelligence officer Jason Kander.

McCain was one of just three Republican senators to cast his ballot against the “Skinny Repeal” on Thursday night — a dramatic shift from his vote in favor of opening debate on the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare earlier in the week.

The final Republican bill would have repealed the employer and individual mandates under Obamacare, causing premiums to rise 20% between 2018 and 2026 and leaving 43 million more people without insurance in 2026, according to an estimate released Thursday from the Congressional Budget Office. It is the third failed attempt to repeal Obamacare since President Donald Trump took office.

“While the amendment would have repealed some of Obamacare’s most burdensome regulations, it offered no replacement to actually reform our health care system and deliver affordable, quality health care to our citizens,” McCain said in his first statement after voting to kill the bill.

The political maverick’s vote comes just a week after going public with his brain cancer diagnosis.