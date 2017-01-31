Sheryl Sandberg Slams President Trump’s Immigration Ban: Women and Children Will Suffer

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg spoke out against President Trump‘s immigration ban on Tuesday in a deeply personal Facebook post decrying the impact the controversial executive order is already having on families, women and children.

“The Executive Orders issued over the past week defy the heart and values that define the best of our nation,” the 47-year-old mother of two wrote on Facebook. “Families have been separated. Frightened children have been detained in airports without their parents. People seeking refuge have been turned away and sent back to the danger they just managed to flee. This is not how it should be in America.”

In her post, Sandberg described how her own great-great-grandmother immigrated to the U.S. from Lithuania to escape religious persecution. “If Channa had not taken that difficult journey, I would not be here today – my family would almost certainly have perished in the concentration camps of World War II,” she wrote. “Her courage – and the fact that this country welcomed her – created my family’s future.”

Sandberg continued, “Something that hasn’t gotten enough attention is how this harsher immigration climate is particularly unforgiving for women. Anything that pulls families apart and traumatizes kids has a huge impact on women and their children.”

Sandberg is the latest of several tech executives to publicly denounce Trump’s order temporarily barring refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

On Monday, Google cofounder Sergey Brin, whose family fled the Soviet Union for the U.S. when he was a child, told employees rallying against the ban that, as a refugee himself, he was “outraged” by the order.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings called the ban “so un-American it pains us all,” and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a lengthy Facebook post that he was “concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump.”

“We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat,” Zuckerberg wrote.