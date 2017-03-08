Justin Trudeau Tells Sheryl Sandberg on International Women’s Day: ‘Men Have to Fight for Women’s Rights’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has always been loud and proud about his position as a feminist, so it comes as no surprise that he found a special way to mark International Women’s Day.

The leader of our neighbor to the north sat down for an interview with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, in which they discussed the fight for gender equality, the role men can — and should — play in empowering women and girls, and why the prime minister chose to appoint a Cabinet with an equal number of men and women.

At the start of the interview, Trudeau shared a powerful message to men that echoed Hillary Clinton’s famous words from more than 20 years ago: “Women’s rights are everybody’s rights.”

“We know that society is better – more prosperous, more stable, more peaceful, more cohesive – when women’s rights are respected, and when women are valued, empowered, and lead the way in our communities,” said Trudeau, who is the married father of three young children — a daughter and two sons. “That’s why men have to be involved in fighting for women’s rights … It can’t just be women – if men don’t speak up, it’ll be much more difficult to make the fundamental changes we need.”

“I’m proud to be a feminist, because making sure that everyone understands we all have a role in fighting for equality is the only way to move forward,” he added.

Trudeau has already put his money where his mouth is, appointing a Cabinet comprised of 50 percent women in 2015.

After thanking Trudeau for being an “inspiring voice for gender equality in Canada and around the world,” Sandberg asked the prime minister how he’s benefitted from having a “50-50 workplace.”

“Having 30 different people around the table with tremendously different backgrounds actually allows for a much better quality of decision making, because you’re working with a group of people who share a similar set of values, but very different perspectives,” he replied.

“You get more diversity and creativity in your problem solving, and you end up having a much better and more representative approach to solving the challenges faced by the population you serve,” he added, noting that women and girls make up just over half the Canadian population but only 20 percent of federally elected decision-makers.

Trudeau stopped somewhat short when asked his advice for women, however.

“I’ll be careful here because when it comes to gender equality, I often say men should do less talking and more listening!” he said.

“But I think my biggest advice is to reach out and look for allies – whether it’s women with whom you work, share experiences with and learn from, or the men adding their voices to the fight for equality,” he continued. “On days like today, we push loudly and directly for equality, more opportunity and more fairness.”

“We need to make sure we’re all working together to change mindsets, to change attitudes, and to fight against the bad habits that we have as a society. And for that, it’s going to take a lot of us standing together. And that’s what International Women’s Day is all about.”