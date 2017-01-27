Shaliene Woodley Praises Malia Obama for Attending Anti-DAPL Protest at Sundance

Shailene Woodley has nothing but praise for Malia Obama after the former first daughter reportedly attended a rally to protest the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.

The 25-year-old actress has been a fierce supporter of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe’s opposition to the four-state oil pipeline. And Woodley recently opened up about seeing the 18-year-old former First Daughter at a Standing Rock solidarity event on Monday at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

“It was amazing to see Malia,” The Fault in Our Stars actress told Democracy Now. “To witness a human being and a woman coming in to her own outside of her family and outside of the attachments that this country has on her, but someone who’s willing to participate in democracy because she chooses to.”

“Because she recognizes, regardless of her last name, that if she doesn’t participate in democracy, there will be no world for her future children.”

Hundreds took part in months-long protests against the multi-billion dollar oil pipeline project that critics said would damage Native American cultural sites and could have disastrous environmental consequences.

Protesters later praised the Army’s December decision to halt construction on the pipeline and reroute the structure.

Shailene Woodley Livestreams Her Own Arrest on Facebook During Dakota Access Pipeline Protest

However, that joy turned to mourning on Tuesday when President Donald Trump signed an executive action to advance the controversial project.

In the wake of Trump’s action, Woodley vowed to “mobilize.”

“What we could do now as a population, as a society, is to hold our corporations accountable and hold our banks accountable, because there are a lot of banks that are invested in this pipeline,” she told MSNBC. “Regardless of any executive order or what our politicians want to do, if there’s no money invested in the pipelines, then they can’t be built.”