Seth Meyers Calls Out President Trump for Pronouncing ‘Nazi’ Wrong

President Donald Trump — who has faced several charges of anti-Semitism in the past — almost made it through the Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Days of Remembrance ceremony without controversy.

Almost.

While some applauded the solemn tone Trump struck in his remarks at the ceremony on Tuesday, Late Night host Seth Meyers couldn’t help but notice the president’s mispronunciation of the word “Nazi” as “nozzie.”

In his Tuesday night monologue, Meyers roasted the president’s latest grammar flub, pointing out that the word “Nazi” is not supposed to rhyme with Fozzie (as in Bear).

“Who can forget Hitler’s famous words: ‘Waka. Waka waka!’ ” Meyers joked, before offering an apology for the bit.

“I’m sorry, I shouldn’t pick on him,” he said of Trump. “I don’t want to be a grammar nozzie.”

Many others took to Twitter to discuss Trump’s pronunciation of the word.

Trump pronounced nazi "nah-zee." Leader of the free world, folks — Mr. Tambourine Man (@Th3Roman) April 25, 2017

Has Donald Trump never heard the word 'Nazi' said aloud, at all, ever, in his 70 years of life? 😱😱 He pronounced it 'Nazzy' WTF! — June E Marcroft (@JunM85) April 25, 2017

TRUMP CAN'T EVEN PRONOUNCE NAZIS RIGHT. WTF pic.twitter.com/bugtWhNR6j — Sara Kenigsberg (@skenigsberg) April 25, 2017

Trump pronounces "nazi" like they're the alien tribe from Avatar https://t.co/ZoPmTdLANu — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) April 25, 2017

Omg did you guys hear how Trump just pronounced the word Nazi?? — Travon Free (@Travon) April 25, 2017

Trump says Nazi like it rhymes with Fozzie. pic.twitter.com/X9g2a2Nf7Q — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) April 25, 2017

It's as if Trump is attempting to make Nazi more palatable.

Pronunciation matters too. https://t.co/4mYta0Qt5M — Mario (@mtehuitz) April 25, 2017

After one Twitter critic shared a gif of Fozzie Bear facepalming, another user replied: “It’s as if Trump is attempting to make Nazi more palatable. Pronunciation matters too.”