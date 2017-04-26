Seth Meyers Calls Out President Trump for Pronouncing ‘Nazi’ Wrong

President Donald Trump — who has faced several charges of anti-Semitism in the past — almost made it through the Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Days of Remembrance ceremony without controversy.
Almost.
While some applauded the solemn tone Trump struck in his remarks at the ceremony on Tuesday, Late Night host Seth Meyers couldn’t help but notice the president’s mispronunciation of the word “Nazi” as “nozzie.”
In his Tuesday night monologue, Meyers roasted the president’s latest grammar flub, pointing out that the word “Nazi” is not supposed to rhyme with Fozzie (as in Bear).
“Who can forget Hitler’s famous words: ‘Waka. Waka waka!’ ” Meyers joked, before offering an apology for the bit.
“I’m sorry, I shouldn’t pick on him,” he said of Trump. “I don’t want to be a grammar nozzie.”
Many others took to Twitter to discuss Trump’s pronunciation of the word.
After one Twitter critic shared a gif of Fozzie Bear facepalming, another user replied: “It’s as if Trump is attempting to make Nazi more palatable. Pronunciation matters too.”