Watch Seth Meyers Torch the ‘Increasingly Ridiculous’ Excuses for Donald Trump Jr.’s Emails

Seth Meyers is tired of the “increasingly ridiculous” excuses for Donald Trump Jr.’s email scandal and his meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer. The Late Night host picked apart many of these defenses, including ones from Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, a member of Trump’s legal team, and the president himself.

“Why do Trump supporters go out of their way to make themselves sound as nefarious as possible?” Meyers asked after screening a clip from Pirro’s Saturday segment. The Fox News personality had said if “the Devil” called her up with dirt on her political opponent, she’d “be on the first trolley to Hell to get it.”

“I wasn’t looking for dirt on my opponent,” Meyers mocked, “but when Lord Lucifer called, I happily traded him my soul — and my human voice for the one he gave me now.”

The late-night host also took issue with Trump’s excuse that his oldest son’s actions were usual “politics.”

“No, it’s not,” Meyers said. “Politics is running attack ads and kissing babies and going down on a corndog at the Iowa State Fair. Just because something is political doesn’t mean it’s just politics. If John Wilkes Booth had shot Lincoln and then went, ‘Hey, that’s politics,’ they still would have arrested him.”

“One of the most absurd excuses,” however, came from lawyer Jay Sekulow, a member of Trump’s legal team, who argued, “it was actually the Secret Service’s fault for letting the Russians into Trump Tower in the first place.” The Secret Service released a statement confirming Trump Jr. was not under their protection at that time, but Trump was.

“So, wait, did Trump’s own lawyer just accidentally admit that Trump did know about the meeting by implying that the Secret Service would have vetted it?” Meyers asked. “I’d say that’s not possible, but it’s important to remember the Golden Rule of the Trump era: Nothing is too stupid to be true.”

Watch Meyers’ “Closer Look” segment in the clip above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com