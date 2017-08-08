Seth Meyers Blasts President Trump’s New Web Series as ‘State News Crossed with a School Announcement’

Seth Meyers had some thoughts regarding the Trump administration’s newly launched “real news” web series, mainly that it sounded like “state news crossed with a school announcement.”

Kayleigh McEnany, a former conservative contributor for CNN, announced her departure from the network on Saturday only to reappear as the host of this Trump Tower-recorded series on Sunday. Mocking her claims of “great economic news,” Meyers said on Late Night Monday, “It’s pizza day in the cafeteria, but you won’t hear that from the failing New York Times.”

But where is the evidence that “President Trump has clearly steered the economy back in the right direction”? Meyers looked at Trump’s “super vague” explanation that cited “a certain graph and a certain chart.”

“It sounds like a certain president isn’t so certain,” the late-night host countered.

In 2016, a time when the chants of “Fake News” were just reaching their stride, The New York Times reported Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner met with an investment firm about possibly launching a Trump television network. The meeting reportedly lost steam, and Trump himself had told a Cincinnati radio program he had “no interest in Trump TV.”

Meyers also criticized Trump for taking so many trips to the golf course when he promised voters on the campaign trail he wouldn’t have time for such things. “To be clear, I’m not criticizing Trump for taking vacations,” he said. “I’m criticizing him for being a lying hypocrite.”

Watch Meyers’ “Closer Look” segment above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com